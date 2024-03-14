Noxubee County deputies make arrest in shooting investigation

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies made an arrest in a shooting investigation.

Zachary Slaughter was charged with shooting into a dwelling and malicious mischief.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Highway 388 in Brooksville last Thursday.

At least nine bullet holes were found inside of a home. Deputies also found 10 shell casings on the road in front of the house.

No one was home at the time of the shooting.

However, the victims believed they knew who fired the shots.

Slaughter was then arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X