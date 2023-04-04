Noxubee County deputies search for man accused of shooting car

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting a car.

Deandra Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the PinyWoods area back on March 21.

Deputies told WCBI there was an adult and two juveniles inside the vehicle when a bullet when through the roof of the car.

The U.S. Marshals are also looking for Smith.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said Smith is a person of interest in two shootings there last week.

If you know where he is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)530-7151.

