Noxubee County deputies search for people shooting into sky

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are trying to find the people who fired 50 rounds into the night sky.

Investigators said the gunfire happened in the Cedar Creek area on Friday night.

Surveillance footage shows this white car stopping. Then, several people got out of the vehicle and started firing up in the air.

No one was injured in the shooting.

As this investigation continues, if you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151.

