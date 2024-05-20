Noxubee County deputies search for shooting suspect

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are looking for who is responsible for shooting someone inside their home.

In a surveillance video released by the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department, you can hear gunshots.

About 20 seconds later, you see the suspects on camera speed away.

The shooting happened on the 500 block of Cedar Creek Road. One home was hit. A 17-year-old inside the home was grazed by a bullet on her leg.

She was taken to the hospital by her parents. There are no suspects at this time.

Deputies are hoping the video will help lead to an arrest.

