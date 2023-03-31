Noxubee Co. grand jury indicts man on simple assault of vulnerable adult
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of breaking inside a home and assaulting an elderly couple was indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury.
Jamar Stallings faces burglary, sexual battery, simple assault on a vulnerable adult, and kidnapping charges.
The reported home invasion happened last July.
He was arrested in the Piney Woods community a week later because that’s where his ankle monitor from the department of corrections pinged.
No trial date has been set.
