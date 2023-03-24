Noxubee County Grand Jury indicts murder suspect

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder suspect has been indicted by a Noxubee County Grand Jury.

According to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office, in 2021, Ramsey Langford got into an argument with Montrell Burrage.

The argument sparked in Burrage’s home before spilling out onto Highway 21, west of Shuqalak, where Burrage was shot.

Burrage later died at a Jackson hospital.

The sheriff’s office announced on its Facebook page that Langford was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility and Murder.

