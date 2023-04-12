Noxubee County grand jury indicts woman on child sex crimes

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s new information in a child sex crimes case in Noxubee County.

A Noxubee County grand jury indicted Lashundra King.

She was charged with statutory rape and accessory after the fact.

No court date has been set.

Her co-defendant, Jataquist Morris, was indicted on statutory rape, grand larceny, fondling, and attempted sexual battery charges.

At the time, Sheriff Tommy Roby told WCBI that Morris babysat the teenage victim. Her father reported the alleged incident.

No trial date has been set at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter