Noxubee County hosts 33rd annual Dancing Rabbit Festival at new location

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An old tradition has a new location.

The 33rd annual Dancing Rabbit Festival took place in Noxubee County on Saturday afternoon.

The festival usually takes place in downtown Macon, however, this year the event took place at the Noxubee County Sportsplex on Highway 45.

The event featured food, arts and crafts, a car and truck show, and pee wee football games.

Organizers said they hope each attendee walks away knowing more about the history of the Dancing Rabbit Treaty.

“The Dancing Rabbit Treaty was signed in Noxubee County, so that’s why we wanted to bring the Choctaw Indian history in with us, and it’s just a great time to bring the county together and tourists come in,” said Executive Director of the Noxubee Alliance Marti Kauffman.