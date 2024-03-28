Noxubee County jury finds Henry Benamon guilty of murder

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Kemper County man will spend the rest of his life in a Mississippi prison.

A Noxubee County jury found Henry Benamon guilty of first-degree murder in the July 2021 shooting death of Macon resident, Lisa Brooks.

The courtroom action was brief with the defense presenting its side, closing arguments, jury instructions, and deliberation and verdict all coming before 1 p.m.

The jury also found Benamon guilty of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Judge Michelle Easterling sentenced Benamon to life in prison for the murder and 10 years for the weapon charge.

Those terms are to be served consecutively.

