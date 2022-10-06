Noxubee County jury indicts Columbus man for murder

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is indicted for murder in Noxubee County.

Christopher Wicks was recently indicted by a Noxubee County grand jury.

He’s accused of killing 21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks.

Brooks was stabbed at Cedar Creek Apartments in June 2021.

At the time, Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that Brooks was stabbed multiple times. She later died at the hospital.

Wicks was arrested at the scene.

A trial date has not been set.

