NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A current Noxubee County Supervisor will now take on added responsibility for the time being.

District 2 Supervisor Landis Mickens will now hold the seat Sherman Patterson once held.

The Noxubee County Board of Supervisors made the decision Friday morning.

Mickens will handle the day to day operations for District 2 and 3 until an election is held in November.

Patterson died earlier this week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

He was in his third term as supervisor.