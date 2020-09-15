Noxubee County leaders vote against tax increase for the second time

NOXUBEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – It’s something every homeowner wants to hear, no tax increase.

Noxubee County supervisors were able to make that announcement at their meeting this morning.

In fact, county leaders there decreased their milage rate.

This is the second year in a row that the county has not raised taxes.

Folks will see the change on their next tax property tax collection notice.

“We approved our new budget today. We went down .28 mills for our new budget,” said Eddie Coleman, Noxubee County District 4 Supervisor. “Next year, some people will have a little increase because of self evaluation went up a little bit. Other than that, we went down on the taxes.”

The new budget year begins October first.