NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is out of jail on bond, while his manslaughter conviction is being appealed.

Johnny Slaughter was found guilty of manslaughter this past Friday.

Jurors found him guilty of stabbing Dennis Gavin to death three years ago.

The two men apparently got into an argument at the “Talk of the Town” club back in November of 2015.

Slaughter is appealing his conviction to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

His bond was set at $100,000.