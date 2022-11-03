Noxubee County man arrested, accused of child sex crime

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is accused of a child sex crime involving a teenager.

28-year-old Jataquist Morris is charged with statutory rape.

30-year-old Lashandra King is charged with false reporting of a crime and accessory after the fact.

Investigators have accused her of knowing about the sexual act but not reporting it.

Sheriff Tommy Roby said Morris babysat the victim at times. Her father reported the October 21st incident.

Morris and King remain in the Noxubee County jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter