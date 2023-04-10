Noxubee County man indicted for alleged assault on repo man

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man will stand trial for an alleged assault on a repo man.

Ladarius Tompkins has been indicted by a Noxubee County Grand Jury on a charge of Aggravated Assault.

Tompkins was arrested last July.

Sheriff Tommy Roby said a man working for a repossession firm was trying to recover a vehicle near Highway 14 West and Mt. Moriah Road.

That’s when the sheriff said Tompkins tried to run down the repo man with the car he had come to collect.

A trial date has not been set.

