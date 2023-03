NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man was indicted on child sex crime charges.

Jataquist Morris is facing statutory rape, grand larceny, fondling, and attempted sexual battery charges.

At the time, Sheriff Tommy Roby told WCBI that Morris babysat the teenage victim. Her father reported the alleged incident this past October.

No trial date has been set at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter