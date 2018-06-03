Noxubee County Man Leads Police On High-Speed Chase

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man leads law enforcement on a high speed chase in Macon on Saturday night.
Elsha Nelson is still on the run and is wanted for theft.
- Advertisement -
Macon Police Chief Davine Beck says Nelson was spotted in a white truck with a trailer, on Highway 45 North.
That’s when he led officers and deputies on a chase in Macon.
It ended in the Pineywood Community, where Nelson fled into a wooded area.
Beck says Nelson was later spotted by an off-duty police officer, who saw him riding on a stolen four-wheeler in downtown Macon.
The officer tried to catch Nelson, but lost him.
Nelson allegedly stole a Noxubee County School bus and truck last month.
If you have any information please contact law enforcement.