Noxubee County man pleads guilty to 2 crimes in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man pleaded guilty to two crimes in Oktibbeha County.

Darrell Brandon Jr. pleaded guilty to armed robbery and felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors claim Brandon was armed with a gun when he stole a safe from the victim in July 2020.

Brandon was also accused of taking a pick-up truck on the same day from another victim.

His sentencing was delayed until September.

