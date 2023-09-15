Noxubee County man pleads guilty to ramming his vehicle into patrol car

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man pleaded guilty to ramming his vehicle into a patrol car.

Donald Dooley pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The incident happened in March 2020.

Originally, Dooley was also indicted for felony fleeing and felony taking of a motor vehicle.

He was ordered to serve eight years in prison and will be on probation for five years once he’s released.

