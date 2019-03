NOXUBEE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man found guilty of manslaughter learned his fate in court Friday.

Johnny “Bullet” Slaughter was given 10 years to serve.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday, a jury handed down the guilty verdict after deliberating for two hours.

Slaughter stabbed Dennis “Beach” Gavin to death three years ago, after an argument at the “Talk of the Town” club.