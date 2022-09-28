Noxubee County man sentenced to jail for assault, domestic violence

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man will spend nearly a decade in prison for hitting a woman with a crowbar.

Willie Edwards pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and domestic violence.

He was ordered to serve eight years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

The incident happened on November 16, 2019.

Investigators said the victim had facial injuries after being hit.

Edwards will also have to serve five years of probation after being released from jail.

