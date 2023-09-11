Noxubee County man to spend 2 decades in prison for killing his father

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man will spend two decades in prison for killing his father.

Everett Shields pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

He was ordered to serve 20 years in prison.

The shooting happened in February 2018.

49-year-old Elvis Shields was shot multiple times at his Meadowbrook Drive home.

He was later flown to a hospital where he later died.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter