Noxubee County Man’s Wrongful Conviction Now Highlighted In Netflix Series

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been more than a decade since Levon Brooks and Kennedy Brewer were cleared of capital murder and sexual battery charges.

Their wrongful convictions of the two Noxubee County men are the being highlighted in a new Netflix documentary called, The Innocence Files.

The series was released earlier this month.

“I’m glad that everybody knows the truth,” said Brewer, who’s featured in the show. “People have been calling me talking about, I seen the documentary, I was crying.”

In May of 1992, Brewer was accused of murdering his girlfriend’s three year old daughter.

The documentary gives an in-depth look at the crime and trial that sent Brewer to death row, and ultimately his exoneration.

“People do lie on people, just like they lied on me,” said Brewer. “A lot of people that I was friends with that knew me, they knew that I didn’t do anything like that.”

The Innocence Project reached out to Brewer to be a part of the series, and he happily jumped on board.

They spent eight months in Noxubee County with the 49-year-old telling his story.

The Brooksville man said he didn’t mind opening up because he wants every one to know his truth.

“I shared it because besides me, there are a lot more people locked up who haven’t committed a crime, they are just accused of something and people are putting it out there that they did this stuff when they really haven’t,” Brewer expressed.

Brewer said he wants the series to bring attention to the flaws in the justice system, and prevent other innocent people from going through what he went through.

“When stuff happens they quickly accuse a person of something, they put their points on them like they did me, but you’ve got to really dig down and try to find the truth and not just jump to conclusions,” said Brewer.

Despite everything that’s happened, Brewer said he has no ill will towards anyone.

However, he said he does believe the state of Mississippi owes him and the late Brooks an apology for their wrongful convictions.