Noxubee County murder trial underway

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial is getting underway in Macon for a Kemper County man accused of killing a Noxubee County woman.

Jury selection began in the trial of Henry Benamon.

Benamon is accused of killing Lisa Brooks in July 2021.

Brooks was found shot to death in her home in Macon.

Benamon was captured in Wilcox County, Alabama about 10 days after the shooting.

He also faces a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Testimony will begin once a jury is seated.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X