A Noxubee County native and author gives back to her community

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County native and author returns home to lend a helping hand.

Doris Bratton is a long time resident of Macon, but left for New York to pursue her writing career.

She’s written several books including her latest, “Amazar’s Idea to End Bullying”.

She says bullying is an issue close to her heart and she wanted to share it with her readers.

She also returned to host a school supply giveaway for the kids in the community she grew up in.

“After I became an author, it kind of stayed with me becuase I always wanted to do something for my community, but had no idea what. Once I became an author, and wrote this story on a book titled, “Amazar’s Idea to End Bullying”, that gave me my calling.”

Bratton’s book is available online.