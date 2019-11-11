Noxubee County residents honor military members

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens gathered at the Noxubee County Civic Center Monday morning to honor the military service of their neighbors and friends.

The program included songs, special awards, and the lighting of a memorial candle to remember those who paid the ultimate price.

- Advertisement -

U.S. Army Sargent LaTonya Chandle spoke to those in attendance about the sacrifices servicemen and women make to ensure our freedom.

“This nation has been created on the backbone of our freedom and our liberty. It’s very important they uphold all the values of loyalty, respect, duty and it’s our honor to give back to them for the time they spent and the ways they have served our country,” said Sgt. Chandler.

Students from Noxubee County High School’s JROTC program also participated.