Noxubee County School District celebrates promotion to ‘C’ rating

This comes after the district was taken over by the state in 2018.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One local school district is celebrating its academic achievements. The Mississippi Department of Education released the assessment results for schools across the state.

The Noxubee County School District was promoted to a C.

The Mississippi Department of Education recognized Noxubee County for its district success.

For several years in a row, the Noxubee County School District ranked as an F for its state-wide assessment results. Now, after buckling down and hitting the books, the Noxubee County Superintendent Dr. Washington Cole said the district was promoted to a C-rated school.

“We are celebrating our students, teachers, administrators, and staff for doing an outstanding job reaching a C on our accountability rating. First time in a long long time the district has been this successful,” Cole said.

While the district received an overall score of C, the accountability results show that Noxubee High School received a B rating, B.F. Liddell Middle School received a D rating and Earl Nash Elementary received a D rating.

Noxubee County Superintendent Dr. Washington Cole said while there is still a lot of work to be done, all schools have grown immensely.

“They are a D but they are a high-performing D if you will, so the strategies we have in place are working we just need to do more intensive work in those areas to continue and support students and teachers and they will move as well and while they are a D our elementary school grew about 40 points from last year which I tremendous success and our middle school grew about 20 which we are proud of that as well,” Cole said.

High School Principal Aiesha Brooks said the school has worked on several different strategies to get to where they are today.

“Teachers making sure they know their content for the areas they are teaching, making sure we motivate the students so that they are engaged and want to come to school each and every day and making sure we put some incentives in place giving them those small rewards to lead up to these big gains we’ve seen,” Brooks said.

Those big results start, with the youngest learners.

“The main thing we are working on is literacy and making sure they are on their appropriate reading level and in doing so we want to promote A.R. with those innovative ways. Making sure they enjoy reading, putting their eyes on the text, looking at things they are interested in, so we want to motivate them and let them know that the high school that we have fun but we are very academic focused,” Brooks said.

The school held a ceremony in the gym for all its students and staff where they enjoyed food and door prizes.

