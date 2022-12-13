Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man is in trouble with the sheriff’s department. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr.

Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. That is basically stealing items that add up to felony charges. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin.

In addition, Earvin is in violation of his MDOC parole.

He was last seen on Old Macon Road in Noxubee County.

