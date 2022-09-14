Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend shooting.

Investigator Tina Williams tells WCBI the shooting happened on Robinson Road in the Cedar Creek community.

Early Sunday morning, someone reportedly fired shots at an SUV traveling east on Robinson Road.

There were four people in the S-U-V, but no one was hit by the gunfire.

If anyone has information on this shooting, they should call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.