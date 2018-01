NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man is airlifted to an area hospital after the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot in the back.

Sheriff Terry Grassaree says the shooting happened after 8 p.m. Monday night, at the Airport Store in the Cedar Creek Community.

Eric Gullery is who Sheriff Grassaree says was injured and airlifted to Baptist Golden Triangle.

Deputies say Don Brown is who they have in custody in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.