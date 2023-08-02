Noxubee County teen gains some horsepower in racing world

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One Noxubee County teen is gaining some horsepower in the racing world. 17-year-old Zyler Maxwell found a niche for harness racing and this past weekend, he won 11 out of 21 races at the Neshoba County Fair.

Typically called buggy racing, the sport involves a horse pulling a two-wheeled cart with a rider.

If you’re ever looking for Zyler Maxwell you can find him at one of two places.

At the house, or the barn.

The 17-year-old said he was hooked on the sport of harness racing instantly and has gained 18 lifetime wins under his belt.

His success has been a team effort.

“It’s kind of all in the horse. Trusting the horse mostly. Watching everything on the track. Watching other drivers. People say if a horse bucks you off you get back on to show you are not scared. If you fall off a jock cart you get back on,” said Zyler Maxwell.

When it comes to practice, there are rarely any days off.

“We come out and jog four miles a day. After a day off we go three miles. It’s kind of just like a runner would do. You know you’ve got to run a lot to get used to it. To build up your wind and lungs, make your legs stronger,” said Zyler Maxwell.

Success comes with a price literally.

On top of traveling to different states for competitions, this rider has to keep up with the maintenance of his partners.

“You’ve got to make sure they’ve got shavings in their stalls. Clean stalls. The shoeing part because that is how a horse lives. they live on their feet. Equipment gets up to $1,000 depending on what equipment you buy for which horse. Feed, hay, all that is expensive. with it being so hot we’ve been using fans so that’s another kick to the expenses,” said Zyler Maxwell.

Maxwell’s father, Travis Maxwell said watching his son do something he loves is worth every penny.

“It feels real good. As long as he likes doing it I’m going to be there with him 100%,” said Travis Maxwell.

While competitions can be intense, Zyler Maxwell said it’s important to stay confident.

“I didn’t want to think over myself and think I was going to beat everybody. I wanted to have confidence but I didn’t just want to walk in there with a real big head thinking I was the best man, which I am,” said Zyler Maxwell.

The rider sees his career journey as a marathon, not a sprint.

“To win as many races as I can. Make as much money as I can and have fun while I’m doing it,” said Zyler Maxwell.

Zyler Maxwell and his dad will be traveling to Indiana for another competition this weekend

