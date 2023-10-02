Noxubee County theft investigation leads to indictments for two individuals

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were indicted in a theft investigation in Noxubee County.

Courtney Gaylord and Jarrett Windham are both facing a possession of stolen property charge.

The duo was arrested in January.

At that time, the investigation centered around a stolen box trailer in Clay County and a stolen motorcycle in Macon.

A trial date has not been set.

