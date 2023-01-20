Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen.

24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny.

Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and a motorcycle on Jack Tate Road in Macon.

Bond for all three was set at $25,000.

Gaylord and Windham are being held in the Clay County Jail. Nelson is in the Noxubee County Jail.

