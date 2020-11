A representative says there was a break in one of the pipelines and they are currently working to get it repaired.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents in Northeast Noxubee County are now under a boil water notice.

The notices affect customers of Parks Utilities.

Residents should boil water for two minutes before using.

The boil water notice is in place until further notice.