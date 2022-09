Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder.

A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery.

Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head.

The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road.

Hibbler and other investigators testified during the trial.

Campbell will be sentenced tomorrow morning in Noxubee County.