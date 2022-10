Noxubee County woman indicted for church burglary

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman will spend four years in prison for breaking into a church.

Brooke Bloxham was indicted for burglary of a church.

The burglary happened at Oak Leaf Church in Mashulaville back in December of last year.

Bloxham was sentenced earlier this week in Noxubee County Circuit Court.

