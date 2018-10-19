Noxubee General Hospital hosts Health Fair

NOXUBEE, Miss. (WCBI)- For many people, this is an annual check-up.

Health screenings in Noxubee County were available Friday at the health fair.

Vendors and medical workers from Noxubee General visited with local patients.

It’s hands-on testing, all for free. County residents were able to get their blood pressure checked, along with tests for blood sugar levels, and cholesterol.

The people who organize the fair say this is a way to heighten awareness and improve quality of life for people.

“I think a lot of people don’t know what type of services are in their community. They might not necessarily be in Noxubee county they may be coming from another county, but they are available to our patients in this county to use it’s really important that they come out and meet all of the different vendors that we have here,” said Beverly Clark.

The hospital hosts the health fair each year in October to bring awareness to Breast Cancer.