Noxubee, Kemper county schools receive major donation

KEMPER/NOXUBEE COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – A new industry in Noxubee County is already proving to be a good corporate neighbor.

The Huber Engineered Woods mill in Shuqualak is set to open in 2026, but representatives of the company and its parent company, J.M. Huber Corporation, presented a $150,000 donation to schools in Noxubee and Kemper Counties.

The money represents grants from J.M. Huber’s Huber Helps Foundation and will allow the schools to send 20 local teachers to get training this summer to implement Project Lead the Way STEM education programs in participating schools.

Company representatives and school administrators are excited about the possibilities for the community and its young people.

“STEM funding for Kemper and Noxubee counties is not just a one-time investment in our minds. It’s actually a multi-year commitment to ensuring that the children in this area have access to quality STEM education,” said Lea Volpe, VP of Communications at JM Huber Corporation.

“There’s nothing better to celebrate than children in both Kemper County and Noxubee, so the fact that we’re getting an investment of $150,000 to come in and help us jumpstart these programs is a blessing and a celebration,” Richard Baliko, CAO of the Noxubee County School District.

When Huber’s oriented strand board plant begins operations in Noxubee County it is expected to employ 150 people..

