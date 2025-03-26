Noxubee man receives 6 years for 2024 aggravated assault

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County man will spend the next 6 years in state prison for shooting a woman last year.

Isaiah Bush entered a guilty plea in Noxubee County Circuit Court to Aggravated Assault in the March 2024 shooting that left Tanesha Barksdale with a bullet wound in her thigh.

Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Bush to 12 years in prison with 6 years suspended, leaving him 6 years to serve.

Bush will also be subject to five years of post-release supervision and must pay a fine and court costs.

