Noxubee man wanted for aggravated assault

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are asking for help finding a shooting suspect.

William Keith Hill is wanted for aggravated assault.

Investigators said the shooting happened Jack Tate Road September 3.

The victim was driving down the road when their vehicle was hit by four bullets.

Deputies told WCBI there had been an argument between Hill and the victim before the gunfire.

If you know where Hill is or have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at or the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X