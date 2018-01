NOXUBEE COUNTY and OKALONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Schools are set to resume normal schedules tomorrow, January 5.

Superintendent Roger Liddell says the high school will be on a boil water notice Friday due to a main water line break.

Also, Okalona Schools will start late tomorrow.

Buses are going to run an hour later than normal and school will start at 8:30 a.m., per Superintendent Dexter Green.