Noxubee County shooting suspect makes first court appearance

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of killing one man and injuring another in Noxubee County over the weekend, makes his first court appearance Monday.

Traveon Jackson Mattix, 20, made his initial appearance in Noxubee County Justice Court Monday afternoon.

He is charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder.

Justice Court Judge Timothy Gowan set a $100,000 bond on the Aggravated Assault charge and no bond for the Murder charge.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at a nightclub in Noxubee County.

Mattix allegedly shot and killed Lester Brooks, Jr., 32, and injured another man.