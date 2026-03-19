Noxubee teen pleads guilty to burglary of an occupied dwelling

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A Noxubee County teenager gets a second chance after he pleads guilty to his part in a crime.

Laydalien Boykins entered a guilty plea to Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling yesterday in Noxubee County Circuit Court.

Boykins was one of three teens charged with Armed Robbery and Burglary in a November 2024 home invasion.

All three were charged as adults.

After his plea, Judge Michelle Easterling sentenced Boykins to 10 years in prison, but suspended that prison time and further ordered Boykins to five years probation, during which time he must complete Community Counseling’s Alcohol and Drug Treatment program, enroll in a GED program, and work towards that certification.

He was also ordered to serve 122 days in the county jail and was given 122 days credit for time-served before his scheduled trial date.

The other two defendants in the case, Jeremy Shanklin, Jr., and Ladarius Cunningham, were each sentenced to 12 years in prison after entering guilty pleas to Armed Robbery in September 2025.

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