Noxubee’s EMA hosts annual training day for community

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Noxubee County meet first responders and see them live in action.

The County’s Emergency Management team hosted its annual Training exercise today.

The Noxubee County Training Day brought the community an opportunity to come together and learn.

“This is something that we want to put together to sharpen those skills, keep them sharp, and let the general public come to meet their responders,” Jim Robbins said. “See the faces and put the faces behind the names in the department. So, these are the people that are coming to their aid, their coming to their homes, and their medical emergency or fire emergency. So we want the general public to meet them and see what assets that we have here in Noxubee County.”

First responders went through various scenarios, including vehicle extrication, fire demo training, and medical scenarios needed for emergency response.

Magnolia Ambulance’s field Supervisor, Adam Wade, said it’s good for people to see what first responders experience at scenes and what it takes to save lives.

“By doing these scenarios and opening it up to the public to come out, if we ever have to come to their house or we ever have to deal with their family members it gives them more of an understanding of what’s going on and what to expect whenever we show up,” Adam Wade said.

Noxubee County Emergency Management Agency has hosted the event for several years now.

Fire and EMR coordinator, Jim Robbins said it’s important an Important training time for situations that could easily happen in their community.

“With auto extrication one being an ATV because we are a rural county and we have a lot of ATV accidents,” Robbins said. “So we trying to train on definitely the things we see and some of the things we may not see a lot of. We had a farm accident scenario involving an aerator that they use on these catfish ponds so it was something new we added this year.”

Noxubee County Emergency Management Agency said they appreciate all the support shown by the community.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.