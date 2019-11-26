Numbers released for first day of Mississippi lottery

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Residents hoping to win big in the Mississippi lottery helped bring in thousands of dollars for the state fund.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said sales on the first day passed $2.5 million. About $570,000 of that is expected to be returned to state funds.

Up to $80 million in lottery proceeds will go toward road and bridges.

Scratch off tickets went on sale Monday at 5 a.m.

Retailers participating in the lottery are in 80 counties throughout the state. Mississippi is now the 45th state to have a lottery.