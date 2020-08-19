Nursing class shifts to remote learning after positive COVID cases

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Juniors in Mississippi University for Women’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program have shifted to remote learning for 14 days to meet classroom physical distancing measures and out of an abundance of caution after four students tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The four students were asymptomatic and identified as close contacts by family members or friends who live off campus. Based on information available to university officials, there is no internal community spread on campus.

The four students who tested positive are isolating for 14 days off campus. Additionally, the other 71 students in the classroom were also notified to quarantine for 14 days.

“Our contact tracing measures went into effect immediately and we were able to identify other students and individuals who were in contact with these students,” said W President Nora Miller. “We are working closely with local and state health officials for guidance to ensure the continued safety of our students, faculty and staff. The health and well-being of our campus community remain a top priority.”

The university’s COVID-19 Case Tracker can be found at https://www.muw.edu/centers/healthcenter/cases.

The W requires all university community members to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing to protect themselves and slow the spread of COVID- 19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, risks of COVID-19 increase, particularly at gatherings and events.

Before entering the workplace or classroom daily, all students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to perform a self-assessment of possible COVID-19 symptoms. A Coronavirus Self-Checker is available at muw.edu. Any person experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (or any other illness) should stay home.

For the latest university COVID-19 updates, please visit: https://www.muw.edu/disease.