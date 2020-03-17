Nursing Homes Boosting Morale Despite Visitation Restrictions

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- With nursing homes not allowing visitors at this time, many workers find themselves thinking outside the box to boost resident morale.

At Windsor Place in Columbus, they’re keeping patients entertained by playing various games such as bingo and solitaire.

- Advertisement -

Activity Director Kymi Thompson said they also allow residents to call and FaceTime their family and friends.

Thompson said the lack of visitors can be tough, that’s why she tries to come up with new ways to help everyone get through this difficult time.

“It’s been a challenge, but you just got to get in there and do it, because some things may not work, then some things may work,” said Thompson. “Every resident is different. What works for some may not work for others, so we’re figuring it out, and the mood seems to be pretty good, everybody seems to be in good spirits right now.”

Thompson said they’re being careful to follow all of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control such as social distancing and not gathering in large groups.