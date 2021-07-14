NYLA DAY INTERVIEW

Lady Jones and Pamela Harkins talk about the 7th Annual Nyla Day, a celebration of a life cut short. It will be held Saturday, July 24th at Hotel Street in Crawford from Noon until 5 PM, with a parade afterward.
- Advertisement -
Lady Jones and Pamela Harkins talk about the 7th Annual Nyla Day, a celebration of a life cut short. It will be held Saturday, July 24th at Hotel Street in Crawford from Noon until 5 PM, with a parade afterward.
Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
We live, work, and play right here in North Mississippi and West Alabama. We are your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We are the most trusted source for local news.
Download the WCBI News App on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.