Nyla’s Day Of Remembrance

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends take to the stage to celebrate the life of a 4-year-old killed in an auto accident.

Saturday is Nyla’s Day in Artesia. Four years ago, Nyla Allen was killed while riding alongside her grandmother in a traffic accident in Lowndes County.

Allen’s mother, Caterina Harkins, says she was tired of mourning each year on the anniversary of her daughter’s death, so this year she decided to celebrate.

Food, fellowship, fun, along with musical performances on a stage decorated with photos and some of Nyla’s favorite things highlighted the day.

The celebration was held at Artesia’s Pavillion.

Harkins says she just wanted to give back to the people in the community who help her get through the toughest day of her life.

“Everyday that’s all I do. I get up everyday and pray. I’m glad I got my family everybody helps me. They give me strength, and I know can’t give up because if she was here, I would not have given up. Tt’s something I can’t do. Give up,” said Harkins.

She also hopes “Nayla’s Day” becomes an annual event.