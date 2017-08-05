Oak Hill Academy Football Player Passes Away

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — The Oak Hill Academy football team is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Head Coach Chris Craven said Thomas Lee Bales, 16, died in a swimming accident while with his youth group, Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Craven said, “We lost a great young man on our football team…He was a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kind of guy…His smile lit up the room…I love him like a son. I will miss you.”

Details on the accident which claimed the life of the upcoming senior at Oak Hill Academy are not available.

WCBI will have more on the tragedy, Sunday.